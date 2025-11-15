US Service Members Load Family Food Packs to Support Foreign Disaster Relief Operations in Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Air Force service members supervise U.S. Air Force Airmen load pallets of family food packs onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing on Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2025, in support of foreign disaster relief operations in the Catanduanes region. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilities rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)