Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors complete work Nov. 14, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9391036
    VIRIN: 251114-A-OK556-3088
    Resolution: 3878x2526
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Story: November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Part 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Officers Quarters project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download