Contractors complete work Nov. 14, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 21:55
|Photo ID:
|9391032
|VIRIN:
|251114-A-OK556-3248
|Resolution:
|4000x2616
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photo Story: November 2025 construction operations for fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Part 1
