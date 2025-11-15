Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Navy Chaplain Corps Celebrates 250th Birthday

    United States Navy Chaplain Corps Celebrates 250th Birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Javier Orona 

    Navy Chaplain Corps

    Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, poses for a photo with Rear Adm. Gregory N. Todd, Chief of Navy Chaplains, during a birthday ball at The Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C., November 13, 2025.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
