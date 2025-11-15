United States Navy Chaplain Corps Celebrates 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees pose for a photo with Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, during a birthday ball at The Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C., November 13, 2025. U.S. Navy chaplains came together to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps and its unwavering service to the armed forces and their families.