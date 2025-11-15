Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 2, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) and a Royal Australian Navy sailor heave a mooring line during mooring operations at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for Hawaii’s scheduled port visit, Nov. 2, 2025. Hawaii, homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 1, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 20:22
    Photo ID: 9390922
    VIRIN: 251102-N-SI601-1266
    Resolution: 4711x3141
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hawaii (SSN 776) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Hawaii
    CFAY
    SSN 776
    Submarine Squadron 1
    Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download