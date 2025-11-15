USS Hawaii (SSN 776) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 2, 2025) – Royal Australian Navy sailor aboard Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) tosses a heaving line toward the pier at Fleet Activities Yokosuka as Hawaii moors for a scheduled port visit, Nov. 2, 2025. Hawaii, homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 1, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)