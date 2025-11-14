Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade port operations [Image 16 of 20]

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade port operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force Pegasus (Operation Inherent Resolve), facilitate movement of aircraft and ground equipment at a port in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 20, 2025. The 4th CAB regularly conducts port operations to maintain readiness and rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 12:38
    Photo ID: 9389810
    VIRIN: 250920-A-NG080-1146
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 21.25 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Army Aviation
    4th Combat Aviation Brigade
    U.S. Army
    Black Hawk
    port operations
    4th Infantry Division

