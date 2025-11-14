4th Combat Aviation Brigade port operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force Pegasus (Operation Inherent Resolve), facilitate movement of aircraft and ground equipment at a port in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 18, 2025. The 4th CAB regularly conducts port operations to maintain readiness and rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)