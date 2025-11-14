U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 1st Class Raalon Ingram conducts a visit, board, search, and seizure training exercise on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9389748
|VIRIN:
|251107-N-HE318-1021
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|972.48 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts VBSS exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.