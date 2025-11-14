USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts maintenance on NULKA launching system

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Jason Carney conducts weatherization maintenance on a Mark 53 decoy launching system (NULKA) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.