    AKANG aviators transport AKOM members, gear, supplies to Bethel during Operation Halong Response [Image 18 of 20]

    AKANG aviators transport AKOM members, gear, supplies to Bethel during Operation Halong Response

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II aviators, assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, transport Alaska Organized Militia members, gear, and supplies from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to Bethel, Alaska, during post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response, Nov. 12, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 00:20
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

