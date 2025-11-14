AKANG aviators transport AKOM members, gear, supplies to Bethel during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II aviators, assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, transport Alaska Organized Militia members, gear, and supplies from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to Bethel, Alaska, during post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response, Nov. 12, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)