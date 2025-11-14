U.S. Marines Support Delivery of Family Food Packs in Philippines During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A service member of the Philippine Air Force observes U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, load family food packs onto a KC-130J Super Hercules on Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)