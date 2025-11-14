Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Support Delivery of Family Food Packs in Philippines During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Marines Support Delivery of Family Food Packs in Philippines During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    A Philippine contractor palletizes hundreds of family food packs on Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 23:52
    Photo ID: 9389474
    VIRIN: 251114-M-SM417-1008
    Resolution: 7339x4895
    Size: 19.62 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Support Delivery of Family Food Packs in Philippines During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Typhoon
    3dMEB
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25
    TyphoonUwan
    ForeignDisasterRelief

