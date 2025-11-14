Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military aviation critical to Typhoon Halong response [Image 4 of 4]

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Maj. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia members, assigned to Task Force Bethel, make their way to a U.S. Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, in Bethel, Alaska, during Operation Halong Response, Nov. 13, 2025. The AKARNG Black Hawk aviators transported Alaska Organized Militia members to Tuntutuliak to aid in restoration efforts. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 21:31
    Photo ID: 9389417
    VIRIN: 251113-Z-ZY202-1004
    Resolution: 3955x2637
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

