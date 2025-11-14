Military aviation critical to Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk aviators, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, ready their aircraft for a mission out of Bethel, Alaska, during Operation Halong Response, Nov. 13, 2025. The AKARNG Black Hawk aviators transported Alaska Organized Militia members to Tuntutuliak to aid in restoration efforts. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)