Navy hosts CWRM and DLNR for site visit

Cmdr. Benjamin Dunn, deputy for environment and remediation, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), provides information about the Red Hill Shaft granular activated carbon filtration system during a site visit with the Commission on Water Resource Management commissioners and Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources staffers during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Sept. 30, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)