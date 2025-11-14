Navy hosts CWRM and DLNR for site visit

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), briefs the Commission on Water Resource Management commissioners and Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources staffers during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Sept. 30, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 19:45
    Photo ID: 9389297
    VIRIN: 250930-N-IS471-1038
    Resolution: 3487x1874
    Size: 1005.14 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH
    Hawaii
    fuel

