    South Carolina National Guard and the SC Law Enforcement Division team up for cyber exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    South Carolina National Guard and the SC Law Enforcement Division team up for cyber exercise

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adler Piersaint 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the South Carolina National Guard's Defensive Cyber Operations Element (DCOE) and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED) Critical Infrastructure Cyber (SC-CIC) Team recently partnered at Operation Tobacco Road (OTR), a major cyber security exercise held September 8-12. Hosted by the North Carolina Cyber Security Response Force (CSRF), the event took place at the Cyber Emergency Management Division’s Operations Center in Raleigh. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adler Piersaint)

