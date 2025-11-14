BMGR-1 Week Three border barrier panel installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border Task Force install border barrier panels at the BMGR-1 project site near Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 28. USACE is replacing permanent border barriers along the southern border of the U.S. at the direction of the U.S. Army by the Secretary of War, in response to the presidential national emergency declaration dated Jan. 20, 2025, authorizing the use of Section 2803 of Title 10, U.S. Code. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)