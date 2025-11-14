Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BMGR-1 Week Three border barrier panel installation [Image 5 of 7]

    BMGR-1 Week Three border barrier panel installation

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border Task Force install border barrier panels at the BMGR-1 project site near Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 28. USACE is replacing permanent border barriers along the southern border of the U.S. at the direction of the U.S. Army by the Secretary of War, in response to the presidential national emergency declaration dated Jan. 20, 2025, authorizing the use of Section 2803 of Title 10, U.S. Code. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 12:50
    Photo ID: 9388037
    VIRIN: 251029-A-RY318-1009
    Resolution: 6815x4543
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BMGR-1 Week Three border barrier panel installation [Image 7 of 7], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Border barrier
    Border Wall
    South Pacific Border Task Force

