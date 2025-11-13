Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Sailors observe a fuel probe aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 07:49
    Photo ID: 9387424
    VIRIN: 251020-N-HE318-1072
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

