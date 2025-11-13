USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.