Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    A U.S. Sailor fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 07:49
    Photo ID: 9387423
    VIRIN: 251020-N-HE318-1016
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct replenishment-at-sea (RAS)
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14)
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct RAS
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) man phone and distance line during RAS
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors collect fuel sample during RAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mitscher
    DDG 57
    USNS Cesar Chavez
    T-AKE 14

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download