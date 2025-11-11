Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers at Camp Walker try out meals prepared by a robotic arm inside Market 19, the Army’s first autonomous kitchen. This is a pilot program launched by the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (19th ESC) to test automated food service in garrison environments. The system is the first of its kind in the Department of the Army, combining robotics with Soldier oversight to deliver hot, nutritious meals around the clock.