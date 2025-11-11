Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers at Camp Walker try out meals prepared by a robotic arm inside Market 19, the Army’s first autonomous kitchen. This is a pilot program launched by the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (19th ESC) to test automated food service in garrison environments. The system is the first of its kind in the Department of the Army, combining robotics with Soldier oversight to deliver hot, nutritious meals around the clock.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 23:40
    Photo ID: 9386882
    VIRIN: 251106-A-TI445-4911
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 337.75 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker [Image 4 of 4], by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker
    Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker
    Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker
    Market 19: 19th ESC Launches Army’s First Autonomous Kitchen at Camp Walker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Market19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download