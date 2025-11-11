Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Town hall reinforces USFJ's commitment to support personnel [Image 2 of 2]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.03.2025

    United States Forces Japan

    U.S. Forces Japan first augmentees and directors supporting the command's deliberate, multi-year transformation, pose for a group photo after a town hall at Yokota Air Base, Oct. 3, 2025. The transition of USFJ to a Joint Force Headquarters will upgrade respective command and control frameworks to enable seamless integration of operations and capabilities between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 23:15
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    USFJ
    lethality
    INDOPACOM
    Japan
    Yokota
    Joint

