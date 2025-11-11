Town hall reinforces USFJ's commitment to support personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Forces Japan first augmentees and directors supporting the command's deliberate, multi-year transformation, pose for a group photo after a town hall at Yokota Air Base, Oct. 3, 2025. The transition of USFJ to a Joint Force Headquarters will upgrade respective command and control frameworks to enable seamless integration of operations and capabilities between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)