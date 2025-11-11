Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Town hall reinforces USFJ's commitment to support personnel [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Town hall reinforces USFJ's commitment to support personnel

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez 

    United States Forces Japan

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Lowmaster, U.S. Forces Japan chief of staff speaks to augmentees and directors supporting the command's deliberate, multi-year transformation during a town hall at Yokota Air Base, Oct. 3, 2025. The town hall meeting underscores USFJ's commitment to its personnel and its strategic vision for the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 23:15
    Photo ID: 9386873
    VIRIN: 251003-F-TF218-1009
    Resolution: 7611x5074
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Town hall reinforces USFJ's commitment to support personnel [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Emerson Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Town hall reinforces USFJ's commitment to support personnel
    Town hall reinforces USFJ's commitment to support personnel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Town hall reinforces USFJ's commitment to support personnel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFJ
    US Forces Japan
    Japan
    Yokota
    Joint

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download