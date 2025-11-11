U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Lowmaster, U.S. Forces Japan chief of staff speaks to augmentees and directors supporting the command's deliberate, multi-year transformation during a town hall at Yokota Air Base, Oct. 3, 2025. The town hall meeting underscores USFJ's commitment to its personnel and its strategic vision for the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9386873
|VIRIN:
|251003-F-TF218-1009
|Resolution:
|7611x5074
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Town hall reinforces USFJ's commitment to support personnel [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Emerson Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Town hall reinforces USFJ's commitment to support personnel
No keywords found.