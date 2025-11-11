Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High School Students Participate in Manufacturing Day with DoD MII, America Makes [Image 2 of 4]

    High School Students Participate in Manufacturing Day with DoD MII, America Makes

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Rebecca Ward 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program   

    America Makes, a DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institute, provides hands-on experience to high school students on Manufacturing Day, Oct. 3, in collaboration with Youngstown State University and the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition. Ten manufacturing businesses took part in showcasing potential careers in advanced manufacturing for 75 local students, including additive manufacturing, robotics, design, industrial maintenance, advanced Wireless & fiber optics. Courtesy, America Makes

