High School Students Participate in Manufacturing Day with DoD MII, America Makes

America Makes, a DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institute, provides hands-on experience to high school students on Manufacturing Day, Oct. 3, in collaboration with Youngstown State University and the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition. Ten manufacturing businesses took part in showcasing potential careers in advanced manufacturing for 75 local students, including additive manufacturing, robotics, design, industrial maintenance, advanced Wireless & fiber optics. Courtesy, America Makes