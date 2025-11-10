Italian base commander visits Leghorn Army Depot to better understand APS-2 mission

LEGHORN ARMY DEPOT, Italy – The new Italian base commander at Camp Darby, Italy, visited Leghorn Army Depot recently to gain a better understanding of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 operational mission there.
The team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Africa Battalion welcomed Italian Army Col. Salvatore Pisciotta and provided the career logistics officer with a tour of the APS-2 facilities and a briefing on APS-2 operations, explaining how his support positively affects their mission.
During one portion of the visit, AFSBn-Africa Deputy Director of Supply Carlo Franchini briefed the Italian base commander on the battalion’s strategic capabilities, including the rapid movement of APS-2 in and out of Leghorn Army Depot via rail, air, port and line haul assets. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
