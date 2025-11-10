Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian base commander visits Leghorn Army Depot to better understand APS-2 mission [Image 2 of 2]

    Italian base commander visits Leghorn Army Depot to better understand APS-2 mission

    CAMP DARBY, ITALY

    11.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    LEGHORN ARMY DEPOT, Italy – The new Italian base commander at Camp Darby, Italy, visited Leghorn Army Depot recently to gain a better understanding of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 operational mission there.

    The team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Africa Battalion welcomed Italian Army Col. Salvatore Pisciotta and provided the career logistics officer with a tour of the APS-2 facilities and a briefing on APS-2 operations, explaining how his support positively affects their mission.

    During one portion of the visit, AFSBn-Africa Deputy Director of Supply Carlo Franchini briefed the Italian base commander on the battalion’s strategic capabilities, including the rapid movement of APS-2 in and out of Leghorn Army Depot via rail, air, port and line haul assets. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

