Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    CARIBBEAN SEA – A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire deck shoot aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 19:03
    Photo ID: 9384330
    VIRIN: 251024-M-KB995-1508
    Resolution: 4864x3648
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot
    22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download