22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot

CARIBBEAN SEA – A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), loads an M240B machine gun during a live-fire deck shoot aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)