A Smart Response in Lake County

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District Deputy Commander Maj. Matthew Westcott speaks with his Crisis Action Team (CAT) liaison officer, Jake Edwards and engineers Anthony Tallie and Patrick Donahue.

USACE crews can provide technical assistance under PL 84-99 by providing assessments and recommendations to Lake County for the installation of high-capacity water pumps to help alleviate flooding in affected neighborhoods. The pumps were strategically placed in coordination with local officials to support water management efforts and protect homes, infrastructure, and public safety. ( U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)