U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District Crisis Action Team (CAT) engineer Anthony Tallie listens to Deputy Commander Maj. Matthew Westcott.
USACE crews provide technical assistance under PL 84-99 by providing assessments and recommendations to Lake County for the installation of high-capacity water pumps to help alleviate flooding in affected neighborhoods. The pumps were strategically placed in coordination with local officials to support water management efforts and protect homes, infrastructure, and public safety. ( U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9384297
|VIRIN:
|251029-A-AZ289-2961
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|10.04 MB
|Location:
|EUSTIS, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Smart Response in Lake County [Image 4 of 4], by Brigida Sanchez