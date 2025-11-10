SECWAR visits U.S. Park Police, JTF - DC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presents a challenge coin to a Soldier supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, during a visit to the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Washington, D.C. Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)