    SECWAR visits U.S. Park Police, JTF - DC [Image 1 of 5]

    SECWAR visits U.S. Park Police, JTF - DC

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addresses law enforcement and National Guard personnel at the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility in Washington, D.C. Sept. 10, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECWAR visits U.S. Park Police, JTF - DC [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCSafe
    SECWAR
    Parks Police

