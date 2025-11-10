U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), discuss weight loads of food supplies to load on aircraft with ministry counselors of the embassy of El Salvador in Jamaica, Nov. 8, 2025. At the direction and request of U.S. Southern Command and Jamaica's government, the 22nd MEU(SOC) supports Joint Task Force-Bravo by providing foreign assistance in the wake of Hurricane Melissa to alleviate suffering and help stabilize affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9382660
|VIRIN:
|251108-M-VB488-1113
|Resolution:
|5624x3751
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|JM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (REIN) and CLB-26 Load Supplies in Jamaica [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.