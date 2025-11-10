Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (REIN) and CLB-26 Load Supplies in Jamaica

    22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (REIN) and CLB-26 Load Supplies in Jamaica

    JAMAICA

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), discuss weight loads of food supplies to load on aircraft with ministry counselors of the embassy of El Salvador in Jamaica, Nov. 8, 2025. At the direction and request of U.S. Southern Command and Jamaica's government, the 22nd MEU(SOC) supports Joint Task Force-Bravo by providing foreign assistance in the wake of Hurricane Melissa to alleviate suffering and help stabilize affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025
    Photo ID: 9382660
    VIRIN: 251108-M-VB488-1113
    Resolution: 5624x3751
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: JM
    22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (REIN) and CLB-26 Load Supplies in Jamaica
    22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (REIN) and CLB-26 Load Supplies in Jamaica

