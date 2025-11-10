22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (REIN) and CLB-26 Load Supplies in Jamaica

A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), discusses logistical and airfield operations with a soldier with the Jamaican Self Defence Force in Jamaica, Nov. 8, 2025. At the direction and request of U.S. Southern Command and Jamaica's government, the 22nd MEU(SOC) supports Joint Task Force-Bravo by providing foreign assistance in the wake of Hurricane Melissa to alleviate suffering and help stabilize affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9382661
|VIRIN:
|251108-M-VB488-1117
|Resolution:
|6831x4556
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|JM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
