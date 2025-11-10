Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (REIN) and CLB-26 Load Supplies in Jamaica [Image 2 of 2]

    22nd MEU(SOC) | VMM-263 (REIN) and CLB-26 Load Supplies in Jamaica

    JAMAICA

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), discusses logistical and airfield operations with a soldier with the Jamaican Self Defence Force in Jamaica, Nov. 8, 2025. At the direction and request of U.S. Southern Command and Jamaica's government, the 22nd MEU(SOC) supports Joint Task Force-Bravo by providing foreign assistance in the wake of Hurricane Melissa to alleviate suffering and help stabilize affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    22d MEU
    USMC
    CaribOps
    IWOARG – 22nd MEU(SOC)
    Hurricane Melissa

