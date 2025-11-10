Under Secretary Jeremy Lewin visits JTF-Bravo at Norman Manley International Airport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members from Joint Task Force-Bravo, representatives from U.S. Department of State, and the Jamaican Defence Force gather for a group photo at Norman Manley International Airport, Jamaica, Nov. 10, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. To date, JTF-Bravo has moved over 500,000 pounds of food, water, and supplies to various locations across Jamaica. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)