Under Secretary Jeremy Lewin visits JTF-Bravo at Norman Manley International Airport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Robert Snyder, second from left, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, greets Jeremy Lewin, first right, U.S. State Department Senior Official performing the duties of Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs, and Religious Freedom at Norman Manley International Airport, Jamaica, Nov. 10, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. To date, JTF-Bravo has moved over 500,000 pounds of food, water, and supplies to various locations across Jamaica. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)