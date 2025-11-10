Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary Jeremy Lewin visits JTF-Bravo at Norman Manley International Airport

    Under Secretary Jeremy Lewin visits JTF-Bravo at Norman Manley International Airport

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Robert Snyder, second from left, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, greets Jeremy Lewin, first right, U.S. State Department Senior Official performing the duties of Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs, and Religious Freedom at Norman Manley International Airport, Jamaica, Nov. 10, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. To date, JTF-Bravo has moved over 500,000 pounds of food, water, and supplies to various locations across Jamaica. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Merchak)

    Under Secretary Jeremy Lewin visits JTF-Bravo at Norman Manley International Airport
    Under Secretary Jeremy Lewin visits JTF-Bravo at Norman Manley International Airport

    Jamaica, Foreign Assistance, Hurricane Melissa, Joint Task Force-Bravo

