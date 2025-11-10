Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD San Diego Conducts Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 9th SMMC Gravesite [Image 9 of 9]

    MCRD San Diego Conducts Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 9th SMMC Gravesite

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick King 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    A ceremonial wreath lies on a tombstone after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California, on Nov. 10, 2025. The ceremony was at the gravesite of the 9th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Leland D. Crawford, one of many locations honored to former Commandants and Sergeants Major of the Marine Corps on the Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 18:40
    Photo ID: 9382525
    VIRIN: 251110-M-JH495-4009
    Resolution: 11741x6604
    Size: 36.86 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, MCRD San Diego Conducts Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 9th SMMC Gravesite [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Birthday
    SMMC
    250th Birthday
    Marines
    Veterans
    San Diego

