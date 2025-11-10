MCRD San Diego Conducts Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 9th SMMC Gravesite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, left, and Sgt. Maj. Oranjel A. Leavy, the commanding general and sergeant major of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, present arms during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California, on Nov. 10, 2025. The ceremony was at the gravesite of the 9th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Leland D. Crawford, one of many locations honored to former Commandants and Sergeants Major of the Marine Corps on the Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)