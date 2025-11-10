Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Airlift Wing Providers Recognized During Nurse Practitioner Week [Image 2 of 2]

    130th Airlift Wing Providers Recognized During Nurse Practitioner Week

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    During National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 9-15, we honor Capt. Lee Ann Thomas of the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard. Currently assigned to the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, Capt. Thomas brings exceptional medical expertise to the nation’s capital.
    She emphasizes the vital role nurse practitioners play in maintaining military readiness.
    “It’s just anytime we have a chance to support, we do a lot of training to make sure that we’re ready to support,” Thomas said.
    Her experience spans supporting Capitol Police during high-profile national events to delivering primary care within the Air National Guard. This adaptability and readiness showcase the comprehensive medical support required to keep service members mission-ready.
    Thomas exemplifies the dedication and professionalism that define the 130th Airlift Wing’s commitment to service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

