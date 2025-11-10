130th Airlift Wing Providers Recognized During Nurse Practitioner Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 9-15, we honor Capt. Lee Ann Thomas of the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard. Currently assigned to the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, Capt. Thomas brings exceptional medical expertise to the nation’s capital.

She emphasizes the vital role nurse practitioners play in maintaining military readiness.

“It’s just anytime we have a chance to support, we do a lot of training to make sure that we’re ready to support,” Thomas said.

Her experience spans supporting Capitol Police during high-profile national events to delivering primary care within the Air National Guard. This adaptability and readiness showcase the comprehensive medical support required to keep service members mission-ready.

Thomas exemplifies the dedication and professionalism that define the 130th Airlift Wing’s commitment to service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)