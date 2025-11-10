130th Airlift Wing Providers Recognized During Nurse Practitioner Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As we observe National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 9-15, we recognize Capt. Krista Campbell of the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard. Currently assigned to the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, Campbell plays a critical role in maintaining the health and readiness of our service members in the nation’s capital.

“I’m just keeping any Soldier ready to do the mission that they need to do to serve the country,” Campbell said.

Her commitment to comprehensive care—from routine health maintenance to mission-critical support—reflects the dedication necessary for military healthcare providers. Campbell’s service exemplifies the strength and professionalism of the 130th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)