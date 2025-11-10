Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Airlift Wing Providers Recognized During Nurse Practitioner Week [Image 1 of 2]

    130th Airlift Wing Providers Recognized During Nurse Practitioner Week

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    As we observe National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 9-15, we recognize Capt. Krista Campbell of the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard. Currently assigned to the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, Campbell plays a critical role in maintaining the health and readiness of our service members in the nation’s capital.
    “I’m just keeping any Soldier ready to do the mission that they need to do to serve the country,” Campbell said.
    Her commitment to comprehensive care—from routine health maintenance to mission-critical support—reflects the dedication necessary for military healthcare providers. Campbell’s service exemplifies the strength and professionalism of the 130th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 9382359
    VIRIN: 251110-Z-OM884-1003
    Resolution: 6521x4347
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    WV National Guard
    130AW
    National Guard
    DC Safe

