180FW Fire Protection Conduct Vehicle Extraction

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Pelton, a firefighter assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, utilizes hydraulic tools during emergency vehicle extraction training in Swanton, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2025.This training enhances the Airmen’s proficiency in firefighting and life saving tasks such as deploying supply lines, extinguishing fires and safely extracting personnel from emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani)