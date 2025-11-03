Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Fire Protection Conduct Vehicle Extraction [Image 9 of 9]

    180FW Fire Protection Conduct Vehicle Extraction

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Pelton, a firefighter assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, utilizes hydraulic tools during emergency vehicle extraction training in Swanton, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2025.This training enhances the Airmen’s proficiency in firefighting and life saving tasks such as deploying supply lines, extinguishing fires and safely extracting personnel from emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 9382170
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-XO039-1326
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    This work, 180FW Fire Protection Conduct Vehicle Extraction [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Fire Protection
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Fire Fighters

