U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Randall Kuriger, a firefighter assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, briefs fellow firemen during emergency vehicle extraction training in Swanton, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2025. This training enhances the Airmen’s proficiency in firefighting and life saving tasks such as deploying supply lines, extinguishing fires and safely extracting personnel from emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 13:06
|Photo ID:
|9382165
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-XO039-1192
|Resolution:
|7525x5504
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180FW Fire Protection Conduct Vehicle Extraction [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.