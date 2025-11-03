Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toledo Air Show 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    Toledo Air Show 2025

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the Toledo Air Show, in Swanton, Ohio on Friday, May 9, 2025. The demonstration team, perform precision aerial maneuvers showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and high performance aircraft to people throughout the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)

