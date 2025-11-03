The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the Toledo Air Show, in Swanton, Ohio on Friday, May 9, 2025. The demonstration team, perform precision aerial maneuvers showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and high performance aircraft to people throughout the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 10:41
|Photo ID:
|9382134
|VIRIN:
|250509-Z-AG271-1477
|Resolution:
|3955x2637
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Toledo Air Show 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.