Toledo Air Show 2025

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the Toledo Air Show, in Swanton, Ohio on Friday, May 9, 2025. The demonstration team, perform precision aerial maneuvers showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and high performance aircraft to people throughout the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)