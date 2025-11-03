U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aviators, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, transport Alaska Organized Militia members and supplies to Kwigillingok, Alaska, Nov. 6, 2025, while supporting Operation Halong Response efforts. The Alaska Organized Militia, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 18:59
|Photo ID:
|9381685
|VIRIN:
|251106-Z-JL021-1019
|Resolution:
|6041x4030
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|KWIGILLINGOK, ALASKA, US
This work, AKARNG Chinook aviators transport AKOM members and supplies during Operation Halong Response [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Ericka Gillespie